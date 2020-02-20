LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Students at the Kentucky School for the Blind spent their Thursday competing in a reading challenge with the hopes of earning a spot in a national competition.
From first graders to high school seniors, 39 students from across the state squared off on tests of braille-reading speed, comprehension and spelling.
The tests are part of the Braille Challenge, a national program that offers the only academic competition of its kind in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired.
Thursday's testing in Louisville was the only opportunity to participate in the Braille Challenge program in Kentucky.
"They come from all corners of the state in Kentucky to compete in this challenge," said Jane Thompson, with the American Printing House for the Blind. "It's something very unique for them. Most typical or sighted students have all kinds of competition they can be in; our braille students get to show off their skills."
Scores will be sent to Los Angeles, and the top 10 performers in each category will travel to California for the national competition.
