LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local students experienced a lesson at the Kentucky Science Center Friday that was out of this world.
Middle school students from across Kentucky spoke directly to astronauts on the International Space Station.
Astronauts performed flips for the students while fielding questions from them. The entire event was streamed around the world on NASA TV.
"What happens when you chew gum and blow a bubble in space?" asked one student.
"Fluids behave differently in space and we thought we'd do a little demonstration for you," replied astronaut Drew Morgan. "I'll have Nick fly closer to the camera here and we have one of our drink bags. So it's filled with tropical punch. So it's a red drink you can see well and get an idea of how fluids behave in space."
The students gasped as the liquid flowed out of the container and formed small floating globules.
Many say the Q&A session made a lasting impression.
"I don't really like space," admitted Delshawn Cehffen, a student from W.E.B. DuBois Academy. "Well, I think it's interesting, but didn't want to be an astronaut or anything. This changed my mind."
Teachers say the goal of the event was not to make them all space cadets.
"The goal is for them to know they can do anything they want to, honestly," said Veronica Greenwell, the education coordinator for the Kentucky Science Center. "If they can get inspired by something they see today, then maybe they'll go into a career in the STEM field."
The event was part of the National Science Technology Engineering and Math program from the National STEM Cell Foundation. Students from 40 classrooms in 23 states submitted questions.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.