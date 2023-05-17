LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local foundation gave away books to students at Portland Elementary School on Wednesday ahead of summer break.
The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation held a book giveaway, sharing books with 250 students at the school on Northwestern Parkway. Each student received two free books from the foundation as the school held a Scholastic Book Fair.
The students got to choose what books they wanted.
"It warms our heart," Lauren Kirchgessner said. "When they come in and they're smiling and they're happy to take home their two free books, it really just warms our hearts."
Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner started the foundation after their 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter died in December 2020 when a pickup left the road and hit them while they were playing putt-putt golf with their parents at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The Kirchgessners have said they focused on donating books in the kids' names because the family loved the read together. The Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation has donated more than 40,000 books and sponsored more 25 book fairs.
To learn more about the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, click here.
