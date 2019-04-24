LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a mark of academic talent for any teen who's able to earn a perfect ACT score.
One Cincinnati school is overflowing with that talent, after 17 students earned perfect ACT scores.
The 17 students all attend Walnut Hills High School.
The district posted Tuesday about the students' achievements on its official Twitter account.
"I have never heard of so many students in one school earning a perfect score," said Ed Curry, a spokesperson for ACT.
ACT officials report that about one-tenth of one percent of students who take the test nationwide earn a score of 36.
The seniors who earned perfect scores are:
- Nolan Brown
- Raymond Conroy
- Matthew Dumford
- Peter Hattemer
- Antoine Langree
- Nathan Miller
- Milan Parikh
- Naomi Stoner
The juniors who earned perfect scores are:
- Suvan Adhikari
- Meoshea Britt
- Gabrielle Chiong
- Nickolas Deck
- Bridget Fuller
- Evan Peters
- Mohit Pinninti
- Dhruv Rungta
- Alan Zhang
Walnut High School principal John Chambers said another 23 seniors earned scores of 35.
Upon graduation, the students will be attending several different schools including the University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Tulane University and Rhodes College.
