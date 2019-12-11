LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Pleasure Ridge Park High School students are facing charges after a gun was found on school property.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman said the gun was found in a car in the parking lot Wednesday. The district did not disclose whether the gun was loaded.
No details have been released about the students including their ages. But JCPS said both students face charges and will be disciplined according to district policies.
