LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robots made by kids from around the world are battling it out right here in Louisville.
The VEX Robotics World Championships are being held at the Kentucky Expo Center.
More than 25,000 students and educators are taking part in the event. Competitors have come from all 50 states and 40 countries.
They custom build robots to compete in matches and students have been putting in countless hours preparing.
"We've been working several months at this. Every day after day just coming back after school and staying for a few hours and it's just been going through the design process, seeing what works and seeing what doesn't," competitor Jay Katyan said.
The high school and college finals were Saturday, but elementary and middle school students will compete for the championship on Tuesday.
