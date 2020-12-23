LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school students threw on their Santa hats and passed out goodie bags Wednesday to say "Thank you" to health care workers on Random Acts of Kindness Louisville Day.
Andrew Dunn, 17, a senior at duPont Manual High School, asked Mayor Greg Fischer to formally recognize a day to spread kindness in the city. In 2014, Fischer officially declared Dec. 23 as "Random Acts of Kindness Louisville Day." Six years later, Dunn and other members of the organization "RAK Louisville," passed out 1,000 goodie bags to health care workers around Louisville. Dunn said the organization is entirely made up of local students.
"At the start of COVID, we realized how much we appreciated our health care workers. And two months later, we saw how we kind of just forgot about them," Dunn said. "We just wanted to let them know that we had never really forgot about them and that they were always with us and that we always wanted to thank you and we didn't show that as well as we should have."
The students wanted it to be a surprise, so they left the goodie bags on the hood of cars in the employee parking lots at area hospitals.
"Just this simple little thank you is great," said Brandon Freiberger, assistant nurse manager with the Emergency Department at Norton Audubon Hospital. "Especially after a day in there to come out and see something like this, it'll mean a great deal to our staff."
Each goodie bag included some candy as well as a note of support, wrapped up with a bow.
"I think there will be tears. There will be definitely joy," said Randy Hamilton, chief administrative officer for Norton Audubon Hospital. "We'll hear this echoing in our hospital for the next week at least. Getting this from the community and from a group such as Random Acts of Kindness just will go a million miles deeper for them."
Dunn said the goodie bag idea started with him purchasing a few Hershey's chocolate bars, then word spread through social media and the goodie bags got bigger.
He said he hopes his organization's random act of kindness will help inspire others to share the love around the holidays.
"Whether it's going to the drive-thru and paying for the person behind you or or maybe its seeing someone at a Walmart or something and paying for their groceries, whatever it is, go out there, try to find something to do," Dunn said. "Try to spread some joy, because after all, it is the holidays."
Dunn said in addition to support from the community, his organization has also been financially supported through various grants he has received.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.