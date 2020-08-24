LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in two Kentucky counties started school Monday, but classes looked different.
In Oldham County, students started school from home, while Hardin County students are learning in-person.
Oldham County kindergartner Catherine Workman started her first day of school from a little desk in her family's living room, while her brother David is working on his fourth-grade assignments from the couch nearby and her oldest brother, Ian, was logging in to his sixth-grade class from upstairs. It's not exactly how Oldham County Schools had hoped to start the year, but Superintendent Greg Schultz said they ultimately decided to follow Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to start the school year online instead of in-person.
"We hope by Sept. 28 we're back to face-to-face instruction," Schultz said. "We spend an inordinate amount of time preparing for that. Following all the CDC guidelines, following the Department of Kentucky Education's guidelines, following public health guidelines, and we really feel like we're ready to go."
Students in Hardin County returned to the classroom Monday too, but they were in-person after the district decided to go against the governor's request.
"We just have to be careful and just be sure to follow the guidelines," Hardin County Community Relations Specialist John Wright said. "Keep the 6 feet distance. Wear a mask when you can't, and go from there."
Videos provided by the district show some of the precautions being taken: spaced out desks, temperature checks and students with masks.
"I just tell her we just need to stay positive, confident," Amanda Wilson said of her daughter, one of the 75-80% of kids who are back in-person in Hardin County. "Let her know that the face mask is important, and we're going to have a perfect school year."
Students logging in Monday encountered some technical issues with the online academy and the district's phones were overloaded with calls.
"You normally have some first-day hiccups or first-week hiccups, but when there are so many things different this year, you expect those," Wright said.
Oldham County also had some first day problems with Google and the app used by elementary students, but Schultz hopes parents and teachers practice patience.
"This is a marathon not a sprint, and it will take us some time to get up and running to the best of our ability," he said.
The district said when it's allowed to resume in-person classes, there will be an A-B format for middle and high schools and a regular schedule for elementary schools.
