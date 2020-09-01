LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students in grades K-12 should wear masks while on the bus and throughout the school day, the Kentucky Department of Education said in new guidance Monday.
Students "who are enrolled in first grade and above and staff should be required to wear a cloth face covering, unless medically waivered," the state said in a document titled, "Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools."
Masks shouldn't be lowered during the school day, even when students are 6 feet apart, except when eating or drinking. For full mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.
The state also detailed how schools should structure arrival times and proper spacing on buses. You can see the full list of safety expectations below:
