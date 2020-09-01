Texas-Back to school-2-AP.jpeg

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students wait for classes to begin in Godley, Texas. As schools reopen around the country, their ability to quickly identify and contain coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand is about to be put to the test. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky students in grades K-12 should wear masks while on the bus and throughout the school day, the Kentucky Department of Education said in new guidance Monday.

Students "who are enrolled in first grade and above and staff should be required to wear a cloth face covering, unless medically waivered," the state said in a document titled, "Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools."

Masks shouldn't be lowered during the school day, even when students are 6 feet apart, except when eating or drinking. For full mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

The state also detailed how schools should structure arrival times and proper spacing on buses. You can see the full list of safety expectations below:

Download PDF KDE School Safety Expectations

