LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local high school sports teams and extra curricular groups spent Sunday morning cleaning up a Churchill Downs infield filled with trash.
The infield at is a sight to see after Derby along with the rest of the track filled with trash.
"It was ridiculous, seeing all the cans and just food left over, like it hasn't been touched," Student Natalie Pablo said. "It's a mess."
Dozens of students came out with gloves and bags in hand to tackle the garbage from Derby-goers.
"We're picking up every piece of trash that's not biodegradable across the entire infield, so it's a lot of work but there are many teams out here and many hands make light work,"Ethan Atchley, Bullitt East High School football coach said.
It's a fundraising opportunity and some teams have been doing this for decades.
"Somebody's gotta clean it up, it's gotta get done," Atchley said. "It's a quick easy way in order to make money, but then ultimately it's good for these boys from a team comradery stand point."
The clean-up also helps with team building.
"We've got kids out here that are brand new to our program and they haven't gotten a real good chance to get to know their teammates so this is a great opportunity for that," Fairdale Soccer Coach Jay Gravatte said.
Each bottle and can picked up teaches the kids the value of hard work and helps the teams get one step closer to their seasons.
"Each and every year we'll continue to do this hopefully, it's a good thing to be able to rally around and do it as one big large team," Atchley said.
