LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS held a community-wide vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The clinic was held at Newcomer Academy and was open to all students and staff with Jefferson County Public Schools.
Students were able to get vaccinated against measles, COVID-19, and the flu, and staff members were able to get COVID-19 boosters.
A spokesperson for JCPS says the district had its highest turnout ever for the clinic, with hundreds of people rolling up their sleeves.
"It has been a wonderful thing," said Eva Stone, a nurse practitioner and manager for JCPS district health. "Parents are really responding and I think it speaks to the need. We have nearly 12,000 students in JCPS who show they're not current on measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. A lot of those are children living in poverty and children of color. And so we know we have a lot of immigrant and refugee families living in the city. There is an access issue for many families to get vaccines for their children."
The first 500 students to get a vaccine also got a $20 gift card from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.
