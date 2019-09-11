LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A JCPS bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle early Wednesday.
According to a JCPS spokesperson, the crash involving JCPS Bus No. 1437 happened around 7 a.m. on the ramp from I-265 West to I-65 North. The spokesperson said initial reports indicated no students were hurt, but later learned that two students were treated after complaining of neck pain.
The bus was headed for Jefferson County Traditional Middle School.
Several other wrecks occurred in the backup of the bus crash, and traffic was backed up to Bardstown Road.
