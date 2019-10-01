HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the number of vaping-related deaths and illnesses across America grow, parents are voicing concerns after learning students are vaping with THC products at schools.
Co-Owner of Bluegrass Vapor Vault, Rodney Dean, said he reached out to the district after a parent told him her child had witnessed kids using THC pods in the bathrooms in between classes. Dean said he also took to social media to inform others, and not long after, other parents came forward with the same information.
"I actually wasn't surprised," Dean said. "We all know stuff goes on. We all know kids do stuff."
Parents were too afraid to talk on camera in fear of retaliation, but WDRB News took their concerns to school officials who admitted there is a problem.
Hardin County Schools Chief Support Officer Chris Bauer said the vaping issue has spread from the high schools to middle schools.
"We have children who are bold enough that try to pull it off in class," Bauer said.
"It is a growing concern," said Tim Isaacs, the principal at Central Hardin High School "I think there's still too many people trying to figure out what this new technology is all about."
Administrators said they are working to combat the problem by working with lawmakers, educating students about the dangers of vaping and educating teachers and staff.
"It all comes back to eyes open," Isaacs said. "Paying attention to what's going on and look for the little things that are giveaways."
School officials said when students get caught vaping, the school resource officer gets involved, and test strips are used that can detect THC. School officials said it could result in a criminal charge.
"We need to make sure we send a clear message, and whether that's from a parent or coming from us, that this is a bad behavior," Bauer said.
To help prevent kids from making wrong decisions, parents are being asked for help.
"You're a parent. Please pay attention to your children," Dean said. "Please watch what they're doing."
School officials say students and parents can report anything to them anonymously. To do so, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.