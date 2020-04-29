LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky would have reached 44,482 COVID-19 cases by April 25 had the state not started social distancing in mid-March, according to a study conducted by the University of Kentucky.
The Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at UK says around 2,000 lives have been saved by the state-imposed guidelines.
"Our event-study model – focused on the Midwest and South – strongly rebuts the idea that social distancing policies are ineffective or irrelevant," the study says.
The study also compared the timing of Kentucky's policies with neighboring states and counties.
"It's not fair to compare Kentucky with New York City, right? But it is very fair to compare with Tennessee and Indiana," said Daniel Di Martino, a research associate at UK's Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise.
As of Wednesday, Kentucky had at least 4,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 235 deaths linked to the respiratory disease, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
To read the study in full, click here.
