LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents are expected to spend over $600 on gifts this holiday season, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The study estimates that Louisville residents will budget $656 for holiday shopping this year.
According to WalletHub, the average monthly income of a Louisville resident is $4,571.
The city was ranked 353rd on WalletHub's list of how much each city is budgeting this holiday season. Residents in Palo Lato, California, top the list with their holiday budget coming in at $3,056.
Flower Mound, Texas, and Naperville, Illinois, ranked second and third with residents expected to budget over $2,800.
