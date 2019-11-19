LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — On a rainy afternoon, the stop-and-go traffic on Westport Road is a road rage-inducing experience that drivers such as Nancy Lambert try to avoid.
"Westport Road is turning into another Dixie Highway," she said.
But Tuesday evening, she navigated the traffic to attend a meeting at Westport Middle School. During the well-attended session, Louisville Metro leaders, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and others revealed a plan to relieve congestion and reduce car and pedestrian accidents on Westport Road.
Tom Springer, whose engineering firm QK4 designed the plan, said the proposed fixes should be easily doable for a decent price.
“They'll help solve some of the problems. They're not going to solve all of the problems, and we fully understand that,” he said.
The proposed projects span a six-mile span of Westport Road from the Watterson Expressway to the Gene Snyder Freeway:
- Intersection improvements at Dove Creek Boulevard/Bayberry Place to eliminate left turns onto Westport Road from the minor cross‐streets
- Adding a new signal and crosswalks at Langdon Drive, while consolidating driveways at the adjacent shopping center
- Extending eastbound right and left turn lanes approaching Hurstbourne Parkway
- Adding sidewalk and crosswalks along Westport Road through the Interstate 265 interchange area
- Installing posts to prevent illegal turns from Westport Road onto the I‐265 southbound off ramp to Chamberlain
- Adding an eastbound right turn lane onto Chamberlain Avenue
However, what happens next is unclear, as no money has been granted to the projects so far.
Lambert hopes that'll soon change.
“Get busy and get it done,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.