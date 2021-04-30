LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Styx will be performing in Louisville this summer as part of the "Live On The Lawn" concert series at Waterfront Park.
Similar to other concerts announced in the series, the Styx concert will have a pod-style setup that will be shared by groups of 4-6 people.
Styx, an American rock band from Chicago that formed in 1972, and Collective Soul take the stage on Tuesday, June 22.
A limited number of tickets will also be available for the lawn, which can be purchased in any quantity.
Tickets, which start at $39.50, are currently on sale.
