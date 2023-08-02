LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Humane Society is asking for local pets to be part of its 2024 Pet Calendar contest.
According to the local nonprofit, pet owners can have their animals selected as one of 11 Pets of the Month or 36 runners up. Everyone who submits a photo will have their pet's photo printed in the calendar's collage and receive a copy of the 2024 calendar this November.
The deadline to submit photos is Aug. 11. Proceeds benefit Kentucky Humane Society's programs. A photo can be submitted with a $25 donation, two photos can be submitted with a donation of $40 and three photos can be submitted for a donation of $60.
To submit a photo, click here.
