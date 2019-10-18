LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new recovery center at Indiana University is helping students who are struggling with substance abuse.
The university committed $300,000 for the IU Collegiate Recovery Community, which received funding in late 2017, but the doors didn't open until August 2019.
The group is trying to help students navigate challenges in college and graduate school that include struggles with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine abuse.
Jake Desmond, a graduate student at IU Bloomington, helped start "Students in Recovery at Bloomington." The group has its own Facebook page.
"Even as an undergraduate, my priorities were based in social life rather than school," Desmond said.
The center offers counseling, case management and guidance.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.