LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a shortage of pharmacists and not enough graduates to fill the gap. So two local universities are teaming up to try to help solve the problem.
Cassandra Hobbs, an associate professor at Sullivan University, said pharmacists are getting out of the industry because of poor workplace environments.
"Pharmacists are abruptly leaving the profession, a profession that they care for, and that they're passionate about," said Hobbs, who's also a member of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association Board.
"Not having enough support and then continually being asked to meet unrealistic quotas that are deterring from patient care," Hobbs said. "So many pharmacists that are out in practice can't get to the bathroom when they need to go to the bathroom because of unrealistic workplace expectations."
Those factors — and a national decrease in applications to pharmacy programs — have led to a shortage. Some pharmacies have been resorting to cutting back hours of operation, as WDRB News has reported previously.
It's an issue Sullivan and Indiana University Southeast (IUS) are hoping their new partnership can help with.
"My local pharmacy is closed sometimes when I go there because they're short of workers," said Elain Haub, dean of the IUS School of Natural Sciences. "So this essentially is a five-year program that will put out pharmacists for our region."
The new Pharmacy Degree Pathway will allow graduating high school students to be accepted into both IUS and Sullivan's Doctor of Pharmacy program. Undergraduate and prerequisite courses will be completed at IUS, and when students complete their education at Sullivan, some credits will transfer back to IUS, allowing students to get their PharmD from Sullivan along with a bachelor's degree from IUS.
Prior to this, Haub said students who transferred to Sullivan's program after fulfilling their prerequisites would often obtain their PharmaD but wouldn't go back to complete a bachelor's degree.
"Clearly, there's a need for pharmacists," said Misty Stutz, dean of Sullivan's Pharmacy and Health Sciences College. "And we want to make sure those students interested in health professions, specifically pharmacy, have a way to achieve their dream and we feel this is an easier pathway."
That pathway is something Hobbs is excited about, seeing it as one of many methods needed to get more people into a profession that's critical for public health.
"My hope is that this program obviously fills a piece of that void," Hobbs said. "We don't need to stop here. You know, we don't need to just stop with, 'Oh, let's bring more students into the profession.' We have to work from all angles."
Hobbs said the Kentucky Pharmacists Association board is also working on putting things in motion that can improve the workplace environment to help decrease burnout.
"Pharmacists are able to play a very significant role in public health, and we want to be able to continue to do that," Hobbs said.
