LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Topgolf is swinging into Louisville sooner than expected in the form of a digital simulator at a local restaurant and bar.
The Topgolf Swing Suite is ready to open at Sullivan's Tap House on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews.
The suite includes the same kind of target games you'll find at Topgolf but in digital format. The setup also includes Zombie Dodgeball and other games.
The suite officially opens to the public Friday. It can be booked online, with prices starting at $60 an hour.
