LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University is asking for help providing survival gear to the homeless community.
Students and staff are partnering with Backpacks for Humans to collect items through May 20. The backpacks will then be given to those living on the streets in June.
“Our priority is to prepare our students for a lifetime of learning, passion, and service in the community,” Lauren Kelly, senior director of student services at Sullivan, said in a news release. “We want our students, faculty, and staff to take pride, explore issues, and use their voice and talents to become advocates in our community. ”
Needed items include:
- Backpacks
- Flashlights
- Hand warmers
- First-aid kits
- Umbrellas and ponchos
- T-shirts and sweatshirts
- Shoes and socks
- Deodorant, razors and body lotion
- Feminine hygiene products
- Body wipes and nail clippers
- Hormel ready to eat mails and tuna packets
- Pop Tarts, breakfast cereal and protein bars
- Snacks such as crackers, peanut better, etc.
- Drinks such as bottled water, Gatorade, etc.
- McDonald’s gift cards
You can drop off the items at student services at the main campus on Bardstown Road, the Dupont Circle campus or the Lexington campus on Harrodsburg Road.
