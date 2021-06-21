LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University first offered a cannabis studies course last fall. But it didn't take long for the school to realize there was enough interest to create a whole program.
Recent growth in the industry is why Sullivan began offering a single elective course on cannabis.
"When you'd drive down the road two years ago, you wouldn't see as much CBD and Hemp business advertisements. But now, it has exploded, and we're seeing it everywhere," said Taylor Kemper, associate director of admissions at Sullivan. "What the university discovered was that, not only is this relevant, but there's a lot of people that would be excited to pursue it and continue to learn about cannabusiness."
The university's new cannabusiness studies certificate program is a nine-month, 24-credit hour course held entirely online. The courses don't focus on agriculture but rather look at a number of business aspects such as supply chain management and manufacturing to the legal, social and economic issues surrounding the industry.
"These are typically the students who are wanting a quick but in-depth look at cannabusiness from the top down," Kemper said.
Kemper said the certificate program was launched about a month ago, and there's been a lot of people enrolling.
"It's really interesting to see the different interest from people like lawyers, people who are pharmacists, people who are health care professionals as well as people who are more of the entrepreneurial spirit who want to own their own business," Kemper said.
Whatever their field of focus, Sullivan is excited to help students make their way into cannabusiness.
"Obviously, when there is an expanding industry, it's always great to combine that with education," Kemper said.
There's hope that students can take what they've learned into the real world.
"Where education comes in, then there comes innovation and there comes power and there comes the growth of whatever that field is," Kemper said. “It’s been really interesting to see the evolution from offering just that one class to expanding it to an entire program that has gained an incredible amount of interest in a very short time.”
There is a $30 application fee for the certificate program and it's $375 per credit hour. For a full list of courses and requirements CLICK HERE.
