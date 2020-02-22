LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Bakery at Sullivan University, known for its cakes and pastries prepared by the school's chefs and culinary students, has closed.
Sullivan, named one of the best culinary schools in the country in 2019, decided to close the business on Feb. 15, the university said in a statement. Located at 3100 Bardstown Road, across the street from the school's main campus, The Bakery "originally opened in support of our education mission to serve our students, providing them with an opportunity for hands-on industry experience."
Like Sullivan's former Winston’s Restaurant, however, the university said The Bakery's focus began to shift over time.
"As we have watched the industry expand beyond all expectations in the Louisville area, due in large part to our own graduates, and provide a wealth of opportunities to students, the operations of The Bakery have become less focused on education and more of an auxiliary service to the public," the university said in a statement. "We believe our students are best served at this time by refocusing the resources invested in The Bakery back into our Baking & Pastry Arts educational programs."
The Bakery will fulfill any commitments to customers who placed prepaid orders, Sullivan said.
