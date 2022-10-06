LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday marked the beginning of Physician Assistants Week across the commonwealth.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation that the week-long celebration would run this year from Oct. 6-12.
Sullivan University PA students kicked off the week with a luncheon and games. There are 160,000 PAs working across the country, licensed clinicians who practice medicine.
Oct. 6 also marked the anniversary of the first class of PAs that graduated which were military corpsmen at Duke University Medical Center.
