LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday was the last day of classes for some students in southern Indiana.
School is out for New Albany Floyd County Schools in what's been a far from normal year for kids. Virtual learning and hybrid schedules played a big role in the school year. But since late March, all students were able to return to in-person learning five days a week.
NAFCS Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said it was a difficult year but thought the district came together and "rallied for the benefit for the kids."
The district is working on plans for an online learning academy option for the 2021-22 school year, as long as the interested is there. Snyder expects a large majority of students to continue going to school in person.
Thursday was also the last day for Greater Clark County Schools. It was the first public school district in Indiana to start school in person and did not offer a hybrid schedule. Instead, the district gave families the option to either have students go to school full-time in the classroom or full-time online.
GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner told WDRB News the school year was intense, but he's happy with how the district handled it. He said he is hopeful that 90-95% of students will return to class in person for next school year, but the district will offer a virtual option.
It's still not clear what COVID safety protocols will look like in the fall when students return to class.
