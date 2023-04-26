NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new program in southern Indiana will give teenagers and young adults the chance to get real-world job experience this summer.
SummerWorks Southern Indiana, funded through a grant with Metro United Way, will be offered in Charlestown, Clarksville and New Albany. Similar to Louisville's SummerWorks program, people aged 16-21 who apply to the program are interviewed and placed at one of the three worksites based on their location and interests. The paid summer jobs also include weekly job readiness workshops.
Tony Waterson, president and CEO of Southern Indiana Works, said the goal is help the area's youth transition into the workforce, earning $15 an hour while learning job skills and gaining knowledge and exposure to the workplace.
Outside of regular job duties, there are weekly work readiness workshops that cover various topics like teambuilding, conflict resolution, financial literacy, goal-setting, creating a resume and interviewing for a job.
"Some of the jobs are related to working in the parks department or maintenance or the street department," said Brittany Dougherty with Southern Indiana Works. "So they are providing a service to the community."
Launched in a ceremony Wednesday at New Albany Amphitheater, SummerWorks Southern Indiana will run for six weeks from June 12 to July 21. Those placed in jobs are paid $15 per hour for 20 hours per week.
The program has the capacity to employ 30 people. Below are the available jobs:
- Clarksville:
- Parks maintenance
- Responsible for mowing, landscaping, upkeep of park areas, and the general repair and cleaning of buildings and facilities.
- Charlestown:
- Wastewater department
- Work in the lab and shadowing the director
- City maintenance crew
- Landscaping, placing signs and general work around the city
- Parks department
- Working at the Family Activity Park
- New Albany:
- Flood Control
- Working along the river, pumps and other projects
- Stormwater
- Working outside improving water drainage
- Parks
- Working in maintenance and concessions
- Street department
- Working outside, mowing grass and weed eating
- Animal Shelter
- Taking care of dogs and cats, including walking and supervising exercise area
- Building Site
- Doing visits for inspections and residence enforcement
"We want to make sure that young people in our community have the experience that they need to be successful throughout their lives," Dougherty said.
To apply for the program, click here.
