LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 10 days filled with expensive ham, giant pumpkins and everything in between, the final day of the Kentucky State Fair is Sunday.
Sunday is last opportunity for visitors to get out to the fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 at the gate and it's an additional $10 for parking.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. while Thrill Ville opens at 1 p.m. Matthew West with Wew the Kingdom and Jordan Smith will perform as part of the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. The show begins at 8 pm.
The draft horse pull will also take place at 2 p.m. at Broadbent Arena.
The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.
MAP OF VENUE AND ATTRACTIONS: Click here.
