LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport says it handled the most passengers ever in the history of the airport as thousands of visitors left following the Kentucky Derby.
With 14,500 departing seats, the airport says more fliers came through than ever before.
"Derby is always a bustling time for our airport and this year was no exception - it blew us away," airport Executive Director Dan Mann said in a news release Sunday.
On a normal day in May, the airport usually has 7,700 passengers pass through. Airport officials warned travelers several days ahead of time to plan for longer than normal delays at TSA security checkpoints.
"We didn't check any bags but the people we flew with did. But so far no problems," said Timothy Mascia, as he waited in line to get though a security checkpoint.
Wait times were long during the morning hours on the Sunday following Derby but dwindled back to normal during most of the afternoon hours.
The top cities flying into Louisville for the Kentucky Derby weekend were Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York and Washington D.C.
