LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When many people will be hurdled around the tv for Super Bowl LVI, florists will be hard at work prepping for Valentine's Day.
President of Nanz & Kraft Florists, Eddie Kraft, said it's rare that the two big days fall back to back. He says it will likely lead to more last minute orders, which will make their job a bit trickier.
"Guys sometimes are a little slow to remember Valentines Day is around the corner," said Kraft. "I always tell my friends, be the first on the block to send flowers, not the last."
Lloyd's Florist in Okolona said it is also gearing up for a busy weekend.
Staff said they've already taken more than 150 orders with many more expected over the weekend and into Monday morning.
"We've got over 5,000 roses coming in," said Owner Michael Gaddie. "We will have our whole show room full of nothing but fresh flowers, candy, jewelry, candles and all sorts of stuff."
Despite some stores around the country reporting difficulties finding flowers, both florists said they have plenty of stems in stock. The difficulty, they said, is finding the vases to put them in.
"Really, (the) supply chain has been difficult since COVID. Glassware from Asia has been a little tougher. We're already starting to stock glassware for Mother's Day, where before we could wait until a month or two before," said Kraft.
"We are still having problems getting product such as easels and oasis," said Gaddie.
The industry, like many others, is also dealing with inflation as the cost of operation has skyrocketed.
"I've been here for 33 years and prices on flowers are higher now than I've ever seen them, but I don't really get scared about that because no matter where you go, everything is higher," said Gaddie. "Gas, milk, bread, all of that."
Despite rising costs, Gaddie and Kraft said both of their stores have worked to keep costs at the register down.
Both store owners said the prices and later orders, could persuade more people to spread the love by shopping local.
"Go ahead and order it now and get it out of the way so you don't have to worry about it on Monday," said Gaddie. "Come Monday morning, you might not be able to get it delivered."
Gaddie said if you are late to the game, make sure you are ordering from a local shop and not through a national brand, as your order may not be processed in time.
"There are order gatherers all over the U.S. taking orders and it's costing our customers more," said Gaddie. "Usually the day after Valentine's Day or Mother's Day, we are getting all that overload because all those order gatherers orders were not delivered."
Both stores said those who don't place orders in time for delivery, can still order online or by calling the shop and pick up their bouquet's in person.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.