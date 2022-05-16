LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Knox Shepherd is three-years-old, but the Louisville boy has been through rigorous cancer treatments. Now that he's "free of disease," his family wants to encourage blood donations like those that helped save Knox's life.
The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a "Super Donor Week" through Saturday, May 21 in honor of Knox. The drive is his family's way of giving back.
For the past several months, Knox and his family have been staying in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment at St. Jude Hospital. Knox has been fighting anaplastic ependymoma, a rare tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system begin to multiply rapidly.
He's had 30 rounds of radiation and two rounds of chemotherapy for the cancer, after undergoing emergency surgery right after Thanksgiving to remove the brain tumor.
Just recently, Knox and his family returned home to Louisville.
"He's doing great," said his mom, Ashley Shepherd. "He has gotten a lot of his strength back, he's starting to eat better -- and getting his weight back up was one of our biggest concerns."
Knox has AB+ blood, so he can receive blood from donors of any type. But over the course of his treatment, he received two blood transfusions and could need more in the future.
"He got multiple blood transfusions, he got platelets, he sat there and really handled everything like a champ," said his dad, Erikk Shepherd. "I think mom and dad were much more stressed out than he was."
Louisville's Knox Shepherd, 3, endured exhausting treatments at St. Jude's Hospital for anaplastic ependymoma. Images courtesy Knox's family. May 2022.
IMAGES | Louisville 3-year-old fights cancer with a smile at St. Jude's Hospital
The Shepherds hope people will donate blood this week to help them give back for the support they've received.
"I think we've all realized how precious life is and how precious our children are now and -- let them get dirty and let them have fun and be silly," said Ashley Shepherd.
Both Ashley and Erikk say they are thankful for the people who donated blood in the past that helped their son, and are thankful to those donating this week.
"It's amazing. I mean, our community really came out for us and our family and our neighbors, just everybody's come out. This was just one little way we wanted to help give back to our community for everything they've done for us," said Ashley Shepherd.
According to Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center, extra staff members have been called in this week to help with the expected influx of blood donors. Lindsey said over the next several days, appointment numbers at both blood center locations have increased compared to a typical week.
"This blood is going to go somewhere to people in need in the local community," said Lindsey.
Knox, who was at the blood drive Monday to watch his dad donate, is a huge fan of Spider Man, so this blood drive also incorporates a superhero theme. Donors who stop by the blood center this week can write a note of encourage to leave on a spiderweb made for Knox. Those notes will be collected and given to the family at the end of the week.
"Our little guy is so important to us. It's nice to know how important he's become to so many other people," said Erikk Shepherd.
In addition to being a Spider Man fan, Knox is also a proud big brother and is looking forward to his upcoming 4th birthday.
To schedule a donation at one of the two Louisville donor centers for Super Donor Week, you can make an appointment at the Middletown Donor Center here or the Hillview Donor Center here, or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcome.