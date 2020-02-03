LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... a window washer?
Young patients at Norton Children's Hospital got a surprise on Monday when they saw superheroes washing their windows!
Ironman, Superman, Spiderman and Batman were all seen several stories up, wiping windows at the hospital.
The superheroes, from Pro Clean International, made sure patients got a clear view of the city.
No doubt they caused gasps of astonishment and plenty of smiles from the children.
