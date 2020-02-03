By: Photojournalist Tom Round
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Not all heroes wear capes — but some do.
Young patients at Norton Children's Hospital got a surprise on Monday when they saw superheroes washing their windows!
Iron Man, Superman, Spider-Man and Batman rappelled from the hospital's roof and swung around the building to clean windows — and astonish the young patients.
The superheroes, from Pro Clean International, made sure the kids got a clear view of the city — and experienced a few moments of joy and wonder to help them on their way to recovery.
Lonnie Hart, who dressed as Batman, was near tears as he described how much it means to the crew to help the kids.
"Most of the time, you're looking at the reflection of the glass, but you're never looking through it, and ... it chokes me up a little bit, because when you look through the window here, you know, they've got tubes hanging off of them, they are in bed and they can't move, and ... it's a moment to see a smile.
"I mean, it reaches in and grabs your heart when you see these kids and you see them light up when their favorite superhero comes by," Hart said.
Joe Haist, who dressed up as Iron Man, said that he can readily empathize with the young patients and their parents, in part because he has a special needs child.
He said he knows the importance of "just a few moments to escape from whatever you're going through."
Haist said he'll be "flying around this building nonstop in the next couple of days" and making special stops to see all the children.
"We're going to put a lot of smiles on a lot of people's faces," he said.
