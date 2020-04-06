LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio wants parents and students to prepare before online learning begins.
Students will start non-traditional instruction on Tuesday, lasting until at least May 1st. Schools are closed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Pollio suggests to those who have internet access, to spend time exploring the e-learning website and checking out resources they can use.
He says teachers will be getting in touch with students and parents.
For families that do not have internet access, he says they can pick up paper copies at one of the district's feeding sites.
He reminds students and parents that assignments are now required, unlike last week when classwork was considered optional.
"These are considered instructional days, just like a normal day," Pollio said. "This is a mandatory instruction throughout the week. We will be flexible with the hours the student works, but the assignments are mandatory."
For students who requested chromebooks, he says the first shipment was sent out on Thursday. Students should have gotten those over the weekend, or will be getting them sometime early this week. The next shipment will be sent out later this week.
