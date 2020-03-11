LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is scheduled to take part in a 2:30 p.m. conference call Wednesday between Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and local school superintendents.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Beshear said he is not yet recommending that schools suspend classes but said districts should be prepared to close them with as little as 72 hours notice, if necessary.
Eight people have been confirmed with coronavirus in Kentucky. Five of those are located in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County, and one is in Jefferson County.
JCPS is currently at Level 5 of a seven-level Pandemic Preparedness Plan. That means they're trying to prevent closure but also getting prepared in the event closure is required. Level 6 indicates a closure and Level 7 indicates a situation where students go back to school after a closure.
The district said cleaning is one of the most effective tools to keep kids safe. JCPS is using a hospital-grade disinfectant to wipe down all surfaces students typically come into contact with, such as desks and chairs. Housekeeping staff then applies a bleach spray that is able to disinfect the areas that the wipe down can't get to. The district says it's cleaning schools every night.
The Kentucky Department of Education said districts can apply for a Non-Traditional Instruction Program waiver in case of emergency closures. KDE says the NTI Program encourages the continuation of academic instruction on days when school would otherwise be canceled. KDE says the commissioner of education may waive up to 10 NTI days to count toward student attendance days in the school districts' calendars.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown announced an application and waiver opportunity on Wednesday for public school districts currently not using the program. KDE says this is in response to widespread concern over the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the potential need to close school facilities upon recommendations of public health officials. State regulation currently requires districts to submit applications at least 120 days prior to the beginning of a school year.
"I will ask the Kentucky Board of Education at its special meeting on March 18 to grant a blanket waiver to this regulation so districts not currently participating in the NTI Program can go through this abbreviated application process and can show they are able to deliver quality, non-traditional instruction on days they may need to be closed during the remainder of the 2019-2020 year," Brown said.
Eighty-three of Kentucky's 172 school districts are part of this school year's program. JCPS and several surrounding districts are not part of that program.
