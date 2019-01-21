SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WDRB) -- More groups are getting behind a push for a hate crime bill in Indiana.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Islamic Society of South Bend Sunday to talk about it.
Indiana is one of five states without any hate crime laws. Governor Eric Holcomb made a case for lawmakers during his state of the state address.
Islamic Society of Michiana spokesperson Samantha Musleh said the event on Sunday addressed rumors and concerns people have with proposed legislation.
"So I think having something like this gives me the confidence to know that I have a community in my state behind me," Musley said.
The FBI says hate crimes have increased greatly over the past few years.
