Supporters gather at busy east Louisville intersection in support of border wall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local supporters of building a wall at the southern border of the U.S. took their case to the streets of Louisville.
Holding signs reading "Honk for the wall," members of the TEA Party of Kentucky and the American Family Association stood at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway during rush hour Monday.
The supporters say they are concerned about drugs and criminals coming into the U.S. through the southern border.
"I'm not against people coming to the United States, but it needs to be done the correct way, and we have got to protect our citizens," said Janet Thomas, who supports building a border wall. "It's just something that must be done, and I'm willing to give money for the wall personally."
The group says its hoping to send a message to Congress to fund the wall and end the government shutdown.
