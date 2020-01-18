LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Supporters of women’s rights gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday, joining thousands across the country participating in the nationwide Women's March.
The supporters, led by state Rep. Attica Scott and U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, congregated on the stairs of Louisville Metro Hall, where Women's March rallies have been held since the inaugural march in 2017.
"Today we march for those who cannot march," said Scott, a Democrat from Louisville. "We march for those who are afraid to march."
The marches address a variety of issues, including what participants feel is a need for more women in office – especially in the nation's capitol. Members of women's rights group Emerge Kentucky said reproductive rights remain a priority in 2020 as much as they were in 2019.
“This is a lifelong battle for a lot of us," said Nancy McDevitt, who attended the rally. "It’s better, but it still has a long way to go. One of the most important things in life — in my life — (is) that everyone has the ability and rights to live their lives in the way they want to.”
Many at the rally said they had a message for President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell — condemning deportation and the breaking up of families near the border. Participants also denounced violence against women and a patriarchal state.
“I am just supporting women all across America who are in tricky situations,” said Grace McAdams, a 13-year-old who attends Highland Middle School. Although McAdams is five years away from voting age, she had a message for lawmakers in Frankfort, Kentucky, and Washington: "It’s not OK for women and men to not be equal in this world."
Other marches where held in Lexington, Kentucky, Washington, D.C. and Cleveland.
