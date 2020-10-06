LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of the Bullitt County Animal Shelter was ousted last month, but she doesn't know why.
Angie Greenup said she was told on Sept. 22 that she would now be animal shelter supervisor and keep her pay. But she would no longer lead the shelter, something she has a passion for.
"There was no reason given," Greenup said, adding that Judge-Executive Jerry Summers just told her he has another opportunity for her.
Outside Bullitt County Fiscal Court on Tuesday, there was a show of support with people holding signs in favor of Greenup. While her job status wasn't on the agenda, people spoke at the meeting asking for her to be re-instated.
"She has a done a remarkable of changing the amount of animals destroyed to a great number of animals saved," said Dr. C. Albert, a local veterinarian.
Supporters said there were a couple people complaining about the shelter at a previous meeting, but they question if there was an investigation into that.
"It's become a personnel issue now," Summers said. "She wasn't demoted. We restructured, no different than we did at EMS."
Summers called it a customer service issue but would not elaborate.
Greenup took over as shelter director in 2017, a position that has had a troubled past with two other directors.
She had started as animal shelter assistant since February 2017 and started taking the lead role when Mark Williams went on medical leave in April. Williams was suspended, fired, then re-instated. People had complained about Williams, saying he had a hostile attitude and was rude, but he disagrees. And the director before him, Jimmy Miller, was fired in 2015 after a WDRB News investigation uncovered a video of Miller making a racial slur about the jailer.
"I feel like a new director coming in will be like a good ole' boy system and they euthanize the dogs coming in," said Ellen Roberts, a volunteer with Pool for Paws.
Summers said that won't happen.
"That's why were were elected, and that's what we changed," he said. "You can see that throughout the county, if folks will take the time."
People in the crowd Tuesday have asked for transparency in Bullitt County and want to know why Greenup was stripped of her title.
"I will persevere on as I always do," Greenup said. "The animals will always be my No. 1 priority."
Greenup has filed a grievance hoping to get her job back.
