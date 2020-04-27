LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final surfacing project on Dixie Highway is expected to be completed by the middle of May, city officials said.
Lighter daytime traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic has given crews more time to work on the project, Louisville Metro Government said in a news release.
“We originally expected to do the paving at night to minimize interference with traffic during commuting hours,” Project Manager John Callihan said in the release. “The recent decrease in traffic enabled us to do the work during the day and improve the quality of the final product for drivers.”
The city also said that drivers on the highway soon will see work beginning around the Watterson Expressway interchange.
