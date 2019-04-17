LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year old Louisville boy who is in the fight of his life celebrated his survival Wednesday night at a party he will never forget.
David Turner arrived to fanfare and a red carpet at Dart Rush Foam Dart Arena at Oxmoor Center. Friends, family and supporters wanted to show some love to David and did. Exactly one year ago, he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an inoperable brain tumor. Most patients survive less than nine months.
However, David’s family said he is a fighter.
“He’s 7 years old, so for him to go through the treatment and all the side effects from it and still want to do fun things and spend time with his family and go to school and get out there is just amazing,” said Elizabeth Turner, David’s mother.
Dart Rush heard of David’s story and wanted to help throw him a big part with plenty of special guests. Members of Louisville City FC surprised David, giving him a signed ball and jersey.
Before the dart game, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sent a proclamation to be read at the party.
“April 17, 2019 is here proclaimed in Louisville, Kentucky, to be David Turner Day,” Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendall Merrick read.
After that, it was game time.
For one hour with form dart guns in hand, David, his fellow cub scouts, Louisville City FC players and classmates forgot about all his medications and doctor’s appointments. They ran around playing with dart guns, laughing as the music in the arena blared over speakers.
“He got super excited to see some of his friends from school that he doesn’t see a lot anymore, so it is just awesome,” Turner said. “He is a hero.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.