LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Elizabethtown Police Department say they've seen a larger-than-expected response to their Virtual Eyes on Crime database.
Department spokesman John Thomas said 71 people have signed up for the database, which allows police to know where the nearest home security cameras are located when a crime is committed.
Signing up is voluntary, and the database does not give police automatic access to a homeowner's surveillance system, the department said. Officers have to ask participants to access your surveillance system to find relevant footage.
"Big Brother will not be watching," Thomas said in a WDRB News story from December 2019. "And if you sign up with us, you are still in no way obligated to share that surveillance with us."
Any information will be kept on an internal, secure database that can only be accessed by officers.
