LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Surveillance images released Tuesday by Louisville Metro Police show the moments before and after a man accused of running toward a crowded O'Shea's Irish Pub in the Highlands with a "long rifle style firearm in ready position" was arrested early Saturday morning.
Police said Carmon Tussey, 25, was allegedly planning to shoot bargoers with whom he had gotten into an altercation earlier. He pleaded not guilty to menacing, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, according to online court documents.
LMPD said Tuesday that Officers John Moore and Kerry Ball were working overtime along Baxter Avenue when they saw Tussey running by. They — along with several civilians — disarmed Tussey and took him into custody around 2:50 a.m.
At 11 o’clock, we’ll introduce you to two of the ordinary people who say they grabbed the gunman, pinned him down and held him on the sidewalk until @LMPD officers arrived just seconds later. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/UGhiRhw3np— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) June 8, 2021
A few hours before Tussey allegedly ran toward the crowd with the gun at the ready, LMPD said he asked officers "about what type of rounds their body armor would and would not stop" while in line for the bar, his arrest report says.
"Officers believed that had this subject not been stopped, someone would have been seriously injured or killed," the report says.
This story will be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.