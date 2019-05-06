HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department has released surveillance video that it says shows a former councilwoman stealing money from a charity fish fry.
Jo-Ann Wick submitted her letter of resignation, citing family health related issues.
Hillview Police said surveillance video, obtained by WDRB News, shows Wick stealing two $20 bills, trying to cover it up, then putting the money in a blue glove and placing it in her pocket.
The charity fish fry was being held for Relay for Life.
She was questioned by police at her house and was charged with theft and official misconduct. Wick took a plea deal to avoid jail time. She had to pay $240 in restitution.
In the video, Wick says, "I took the $40, but I don't know where it's at. I mean, I don't know where it's at, but I took the $40."
The city clerk said a council meeting Monday night could determine who will take Wick's place. She hasn't returned calls for comment.
Related Stories:
- Hillview councilwoman resigns and takes plea deal over theft from charity fish fry
- Hillview councilwoman accused of stealing money from charity fish fry
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.