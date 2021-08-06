LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordability continues to be a concern for students pursuing collegiate coursework.
In a survey by Citizen Financial Group, 70% of current college students said concerns around college affordability had an impact on their plans for fall 2021 college enrollment.
According to the survey, this fall semester's cost is expected to be $8,700 more on average than prior semesters. The increasing costs and rising student loan debt are the biggest factors of concern.
While rising costs remain a concern, the survey reports that 36% of current college students said public health and safety had a high impact on their Fall 2021 plans.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.