LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- Local leaders envision a new future for Bardstown Road and hope community feedback will encourage more businesses to open in the heart of the Highlands.
"We think that independent businesses have so much to do with a neighborhoods character," said Jennifer Rubenstein, director of the Louisville Independent Business Association.
Metro Council District 8 partnered with LIBA to survey the community and find out what businesses people want to see along Bardstown Road. The survey was launched in November and closed this month.
Almost 900 people took the survey, Rubenstein said.
Survey participants could vote for businesses in categories such as food and drink, grocery, entertainment and retail.
Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed want to see a specialty food market such as a butcher or cheese shop, 48% said they are looking for more restaurants, and 42% percent would like more performing arts and live music venues.
"I was surprised that as many restaurants as we have in the Highlands people still want to see more restaurants," Rubenstein said.
Participants also listed specific businesses they'd like to see, and top choices included Blue Dog Bakery and Cafe, Lotsa Pasta and Trader Joe's.
Respondents also said they would like to see the city avoid attracting smoke and vape shops, Rubenstein said.
Business leaders say the survey results will serve as a good starting point for businesses looking to possibly open in the area.
"It's part of a bigger picture, you know?" Rubenstein said. "So if a business is thinking about expanding, they're not sure where they're going to go, then hearing that 'well this many people are certainly interested in having you in the Highlands' could make a difference."
In a newsletter, the office of Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8, said the next steps will be creating marketing materials and reaching out to local businesses that might be interested in becoming part of the community.
