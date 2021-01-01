LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new year can feel like a fresh start, but the struggles of 2020 continue into the new year for many people.
Charities like The Salvation Army in Louisville are weathering last year's hits from the COVID-19 pandemic while helping more people than ever. When the pandemic hit in March, the organization saw a sudden spike in need.
"It was really stressful, but it was a chance to regroup and dive right in," Director of Development Kelly Hutchinson said.
The Salvation Army on Brook Street opened emergency shelters last year, serving healthy people who were down on their luck and also people with the coronavirus who had nowhere else to go.
Hutchinson said their shelters were used more than 134,000 times in 2020. Meal service was up by 130%, and more than 4,000 food boxes were delivered city-wide.
However, staying afloat took sacrifices. Hutchinson said The Salvation Army had to reduce its staff in 2020, relying on volunteers and employees taking on extra responsibilities.
The iconic bell-ringers at the red kettles also took a hit. With more people staying at home, there were fewer volunteers.
"A kettle without a bell ringer doesn't raise money," Hutchinson said.
Instead, the Salvation Army created a Louisville community kettle online, which allowed people to donate virtually.
"While the cash and coins were a little bit lower this year than in the past, the checks and the online giving increased," Hutchinson said.
Staying on target required a lot of changes. With continuing needs in the new year, the Salvation Army looks ahead with more hope in 2021.
"I really think it could potentially be into the summer before things ease up," Hutchinson said. "I don't know what the new normal will be like, but I know we'll be here."
The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers in 2021. To sign up, click here.
