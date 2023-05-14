LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville high school senior who survived a shooting was surprised before he left for prom this weekend.
Howie Gant was on his way to track practice in March of 2021 riding in a car with his mother behind the wheel and 11-year old sister Lailah in the backseat when they were ambushed at a stoplight near 7th Street and Hill Street. The family found themselves ducking for cover in the car as a barrage of bullets came their way.
Gant is now preparing to head to Lindsey Wilson College on a full athletic scholarship after he graduates from duPont Manual High School.
Before he left for prom, he was surprised by 3-year-old Ocean Robertson. She was shot in the head in a separate shooting when she was just five months old. Robertson was in a car with her 30-year-old mother, Fa'Quansa Ancrum, who died in the shooting. Since then, Robertson has dealt with numerous medical issues including seizures.
Gant and Robertson posed for photos in matching outfits.
