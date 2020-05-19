LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky trauma survivors are sharing their inspirational stories of perseverance during National Trauma Awareness Month.
Joe Perkins lost his left arm in a motorcycle crash in 2018. He said he felt hopeless at first, but thanks to the support from family and complete strangers, he started to put mind over matter.
"I go through the pain every day, but you know, it's nothing I can't get through, and I just push myself, and it's amazing how much the more I talk to God and the more I push myself, the better off I am," Perkins said.
Gary Beach, who suffered a severe burn to his left arm in December, shares those same feelings. He said to work through trauma, you have to learn how to adapt.
"Finding the silver lining in every situation. It's always there," Beach said. "It's just a matter of perception and desire."
Both Perkins and Beach were treated at U of L Hospital's Trauma Center. They continue to seek support and support others through a trauma program U of L offers.
