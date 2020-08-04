LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Susan G. Komen Kentucky is going virtual for this year's Breast Cancer Awareness month.
For the 25th anniversary, organizers will combine the Lexington and Louisville events to host an online Race for the Cure.
The nonprofit hopes to raise $25,000 to benefit low-income patients.
Registration costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 18.
The race will be at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3 on Susan G. Komen Kentucky's Facebook page.
